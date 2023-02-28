MetaMUI Price Hits $0.16 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $75.13 million and $111,143.97 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

