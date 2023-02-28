MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.98 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $93.98 million and $7.04 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,957,860 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

