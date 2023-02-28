Nano One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $118.37 million and $1.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00407054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00652846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00571118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00177723 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

