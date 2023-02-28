NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $91.24 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00009690 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $91.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00074305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00053353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025213 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,354,563 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 863,354,563 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

