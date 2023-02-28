NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXCF remained flat at $0.53 on Tuesday. 53,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,934. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.80. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

