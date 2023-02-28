NFT (NFT) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $567,506.82 and approximately $508.09 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01584182 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

