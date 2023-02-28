NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in February

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock remained flat at $200.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00.

NICE Company Profile

Featured Stories

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

