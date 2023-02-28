Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

