Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
NWPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
