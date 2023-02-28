ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.02 million. ON24 also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 256,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,604. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.12. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ON24 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ON24 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ON24 by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

