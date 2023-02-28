ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.02 million. ON24 also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.
NYSE ONTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 256,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,604. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.12. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
