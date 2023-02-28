OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.73.
About OncoCyte
