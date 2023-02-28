Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

