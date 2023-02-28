Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.83. 1,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PARXF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

