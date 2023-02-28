Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $877.59 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

