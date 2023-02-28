Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 878,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,965. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

