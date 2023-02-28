PlayDapp Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $144.32 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $144.32 million and $24.18 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

