Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 678.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

