Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 1,744,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,567 shares of company stock worth $5,827,839. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Progyny by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

