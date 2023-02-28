Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.19 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00022135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $94.19 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00218279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.21529892 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,178,513.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

