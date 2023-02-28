Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pure Gold Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
