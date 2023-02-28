Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pure Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.