Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 973,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 102,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

