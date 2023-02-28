Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

In related news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at $422,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.