Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$3.03 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.74%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

