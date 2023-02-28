Rune Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Rune has a market capitalization of $33,585.16 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.75993081 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

