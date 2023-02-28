Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $275.75 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.23 or 0.00056462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00212962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00102805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00055039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.87342708 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

