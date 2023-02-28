Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 87.3% in February

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 405,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,092. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

