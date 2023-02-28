Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 206.1%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 337,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,264. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.12. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

