Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Drops By 78.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EIM remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,175. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $12.35.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 1,053,263 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,259,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 1,002,196 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,121,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 405,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 768,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 350,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 360,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 319,175 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

