Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Drops By 78.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
EIM remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,175. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $12.35.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
