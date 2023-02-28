Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declines By 69.6%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

First National Stock Performance

First National Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. First National has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First National’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.