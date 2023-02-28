Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declines By 69.6%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.
First National Stock Performance
First National Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First National’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.
First National Company Profile
First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First National (FXNC)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.