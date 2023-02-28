Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Increases By 344.4%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 27.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.