Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 96.9%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

