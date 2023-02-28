Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Grows By 273.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GEBRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

