Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Grows By 273.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Greenbriar Capital Price Performance
Shares of GEBRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.24.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.