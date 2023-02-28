Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Rises By 391.1%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 391.1% from the January 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.2 days.
Shares of HFIAF stock remained flat at $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.16.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.
