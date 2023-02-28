Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Decreases By 79.0%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NCAUF remained flat at $0.17 on Tuesday. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
