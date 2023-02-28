Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Decreases By 79.0%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NCAUF remained flat at $0.17 on Tuesday. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.