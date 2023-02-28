Short Interest in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Decreases By 93.1%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAR. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Trading Up 1.5 %

ROC Energy Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. ROC Energy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

