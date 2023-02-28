Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Drops By 74.5%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the January 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DXJS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

