SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.6 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.18. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

