SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.18. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
