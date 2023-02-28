Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $154.00. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.26.

Soitec Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.