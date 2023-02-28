Sourceless Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $153.49 million and $165.11 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00041605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00218299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,270.37 or 1.00017820 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00730949 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $372.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

