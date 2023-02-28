SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

SPXC stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 229,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,059,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

