Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.49.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.