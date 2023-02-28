Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

