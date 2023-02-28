Starname Self Reported Market Cap Hits $599,275.99 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $599,275.99 and $2,734.20 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

