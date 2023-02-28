Status Reaches Market Cap of $120.04 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $120.04 million and $22.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00218330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.44 or 1.00011072 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02949138 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,855,625.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

