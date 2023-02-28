Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PG&E Put Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 40,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 299% compared to the typical volume of 10,044 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PG&E by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 17,527,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,538,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

