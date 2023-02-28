StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.