Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 2,383.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 27,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.