Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.04 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $203.67 or 0.00869927 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $216,411.63 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 207.83081051 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $160,568.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

