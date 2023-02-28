Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

VIV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,163. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

