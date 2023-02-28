The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BATRA stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

