Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.57 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.57 billion and approximately $55.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00010794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.46058582 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $46,092,349.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

