Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0093

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $7.60 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.29 or 0.06978373 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00074662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00053339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

